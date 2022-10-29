Social media users mount pressure on Otto Addo to include Joseph Paintsil in World Cup squad

Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil

A campaign is currently being waged on social media for Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil to make Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The winger has found his way into conversations about the Black Stars call-up he scored yet again for Genk in the Belgian league against KV Mechelen.



Paintsil was also involved in another goal as his side thumped Mechelen 3-1 to stay top of the Belgian Jupiler League.



The goal is Paintsil’s sixth of the season, with four assists in 12 league games.



In the latest Black Stars squad that played against Brazil and Nicaragua, Paintsil was left with coach Otto Addo explaining that he has other players who are doing better for their clubs.



Otto Addo explained that despite Paintsil’s form he considered others to be more suitable for his tactics.

“Joseph [Painstil] is doing very well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile games to show more of himself but he had problems and decided to leave the team,” he noted.



“Also, he wanted to start with his team [Genk], this one I can I understand. Surely I can just judge what I see.



“At the moment, I see others ahead of him but I think Joseph is a good player. He’s not with the squad now, it doesn’t mean everything is gone. Anything can still happen, we are monitoring all the players, their performances so the gate is not closed.”



With Paintsil hitting the goals for his club, it remains to be seen if Otto Addo will leave him out of the squad for the World Cup.





???????? Joseph Paintsil’s last two home games for Genk:



⚽️⚽️????️ v Westerlo

⚽️????️ v Mechelen



The forward has scored or assisted 5 of the last 9 goals scored at the Cegeka Arena ???? pic.twitter.com/RTMB9hlGtg — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 28, 2022

Barely a month to the World Cup and Joseph Paintsil remains the most inform Ghanaian winger — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 28, 2022

BlackStars winger Joseph Paintsil on the scoresheet for KRC Genk. One of the wingers Ghana must take to the World Cup. @josephpaintsil_ ???????? pic.twitter.com/JYkTNsFmEi — KANKAN BI ƐDƐ ???????? (@FaroukAgyemang1) October 28, 2022

In his current form, if Joseph Paintsil was Belgium-born, and not Ghana-born, there wouldn’t even be any debate over whether he should be in Qatar.



Just saying… — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) October 28, 2022

???????? Joseph Paintsil scored and provided an assist as Genk earned a 3-1 win over Mechelen in the Belgian top flight.



The winger has now been involved in 10 goals in 12 league games this season???????????? pic.twitter.com/CBkJ1JFJxh — Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) October 28, 2022

How can one possibly explain to me that this fella shouldn’t make it to the World Cup. Currently ahead of all our wingers; Jordan, Kamaldeen, Fatawu, and Bukari https://t.co/j2PZwsGZFS — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) October 29, 2022

Joseph Paintsil is giving the Black Stars technical handlers enough reasons he deserves a spot in the 26 names for Qatar. Consistently doing it week in week out. Surely the kind of players needed for Qatar. Dear Otto Addo, @josephpaintsil_ is knocking on your doors.#JP pic.twitter.com/grElGzY9Tm — Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) October 29, 2022

Joseph Paintsil [Genk] vs KV Mechelen | 3-1 | First Division A????????:



- 90 mins

- 1 goal [90’]

- 1 assist [57’]

- 18/21 passes completed [86%]

- 3 chances created????

- 2/2 shot accuracy [100%]

- 42 touches

- 1/4 successful dribbles [25%]



????????????most tackles, most fouled, most duels won pic.twitter.com/OrP7zykPyc — Blackstars Worldwide ???????? (@GHBDaily) October 29, 2022

Joseph Paintsil is balling in the Genk team but trust me when I say he’ll sit on the bench for Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew to play meanwhile form wise they’re nowhere near him. — ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????️ (@cfcskinny) October 28, 2022