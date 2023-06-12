Social media users react as Medeama SC clinch maiden Ghana Premier League title

Medeama SC are the new league champions

Social media was abuzz with reactions as Medeama Sporting Club secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League (GPL) title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tamale City on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Twitter users took to the platform to express their thoughts and congratulate the deserving champions.



One tweet highlighted the challenges faced by Medeama SC throughout the season, stating, "Led the Ghana Premier League table before the Number 12 documentary halted the completion. Posed as contenders once more after normalization, but COVID-19 stopped them. Medeama SC are finally the new GPL champions. Well deserved."



Another tweet offered congratulations, acknowledging the team's remarkable turnaround, stating, "Congratulations Medeama SC. The Mauves and Yellow had a topsy-turvy first round but had a second round anyone could dream of."



Addressing the reigning champions, another tweet emphasized the expectations of the Hearts of Oak fans for the upcoming season, urging the club's board and management to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, stating, "And to Hearts of Oak, the fans don't want a repeat of things which happened this season next season at all. So the Board and Management should be up and doing, yeah!!!"



In a lighthearted tweet, it was humorously mentioned that Medeama SC had been promised a unique incentive if they emerged as champions, stating, "Medeama S.C. have won their first-ever League Title. They were offered a lifetime of free sex if they emerge as 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions."

????????Medeama S.C. have won their first ever League Title ????



They were offered a lifetime of free sex if they emerge as 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions



Guessing that got their juices flowing to see it over the line! ????



Congratulations ???? pic.twitter.com/7jrxJxcMCA — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) June 11, 2023

Medeama is no Dortmund!!! First team from the Western Region to win the Ghana League title since Hasaacas in 1977 pic.twitter.com/KNo2Ld2Vr7 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) June 11, 2023

Medeama Sc .. No size , Top of the food chain now . Tarkwa b3y3 pic.twitter.com/oMx9KBcexi — Kwekuwofa (@KwekuWofaGh) June 11, 2023