Social media users react to Chris Hughton's 'I cannot guarantee trophies' statement

Chris Hughton Gh Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to coach Chris Hughton statement that he cannot guarantee winning a trophy with the Black Stars.

Coach Chris Hughton got the opportunity to interact with the press and communicate his ideas and plans for the national team.

Key among his discussion was building a winning team for the Black Stars and building on Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Although it’s the wish of many Ghanaians to see the country lift a trophy, the new Black Stars coach stated that he cannot guarantee a trophy for the country but will strive to win matches.

"No coach can guarantee a trophy. No coach can sit at a table like this and guarantee you that. No single coach can do that," he said during his unveiling.

"It starts with qualifications and you can know what you can do but no coach can guarantee a trophy. We have short, medium, and long-term objectives. In the short term, we want to win football games which will put us in a better position to extend the duration," he added

Some Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts following the statement made by the coach.

