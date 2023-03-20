Social media users react to Chris Hughton's 'I cannot guarantee trophies' statement

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to coach Chris Hughton statement that he cannot guarantee winning a trophy with the Black Stars.

Coach Chris Hughton got the opportunity to interact with the press and communicate his ideas and plans for the national team.



Key among his discussion was building a winning team for the Black Stars and building on Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Although it’s the wish of many Ghanaians to see the country lift a trophy, the new Black Stars coach stated that he cannot guarantee a trophy for the country but will strive to win matches.



"No coach can guarantee a trophy. No coach can sit at a table like this and guarantee you that. No single coach can do that," he said during his unveiling.



"It starts with qualifications and you can know what you can do but no coach can guarantee a trophy. We have short, medium, and long-term objectives. In the short term, we want to win football games which will put us in a better position to extend the duration," he added

Some Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts following the statement made by the coach.



I sense an agenda behind this tweet. Better to quote him word for word than adding what someone said last year — #FixTheCountry???????????????????????????????????? (@Plus___233) March 20, 2023

He will leave sooner than expected immediately he gets the international recognition he’s looking for , the BlackStars job is just a CV enrichment endeavor, lol — komark (@minasina_) March 20, 2023

That man is real, we are not ready for any trophy bro — corinthians (@NiiJnr4) March 20, 2023

In sports, nothing is guaranteed. All those talks were being influenced by mallams and prophets who couldn’t see beyond their noses. — Laud Carter IV (@Bizontw3) March 20, 2023

That's being realistic.



It was one of your usual antics ti cite Ghanaians against the team. Continuity is very important in football. Just look at Senegal. — NEZER1 (@NezerKwame1) March 20, 2023

Let’s be truthful to ourselves…Chris spoke the absolute truth.This Team is rebuilding and will take some time to compete for trophies. — Felix Selorm Hosu ???? (@FAhiaga) March 20, 2023

@_owurakuampofo he is right because when he guarantee us and he fails, Ghanaians are going to backlash him bro . He is just saving his job ???????? — MR AGES (@Glory_bwoy_) March 20, 2023

That’s the best response! Before u think of trophies u have to build a team that can compete — Johnny (@Jay_Tinks9) March 20, 2023

It seems people can't comprehend the angle Owuraku is coming from. — Edmund Yankey (@YawYankey) March 20, 2023

I can sense some similarities between him and ETH.Good communication and quite realistic to team news.



With this and without any GFA interference,I think he can achieve success. — Jamil????????❤️ (@SaniMjamil) March 20, 2023

Brutal honesty lol — Donald Earl (@Donaldearl) March 20, 2023

A vision person talking — Shadrack Neils Hammond (@NeilsHammond1) March 20, 2023

At least he said the truth he dnt want us to get hyped and get disappointed — Traplord29 ???????? (@Traplord29) March 20, 2023

