0
Menu
Sports

Social media users react to Fatawu Issahaku's Puskas worthy goal against Algeria

Fatawu Issahaku 75766.jfif Black Meteors forward, Fatawu Issahaku

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Fatawu Issahaku's wonderful goal scored in Black Meteors' 1-1 draw with Algeria on Friday evening.

The spectacular strike from 30m has set tongues wagging on social media, with many hailing it as a potential Puskas award nominee.

Fatawu Issahaku produced the magic as Ghana struggled to find the back of the net with time running out.

The entire Ghana bench rushed to celebrate the long-range stunner with the former Steadfast and Dreams FC youngster on the pitch.

A first penalty kick was awarded to the hosts in the 78th minute but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim stayed alert and pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level.

Unfortunately, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick in injury time that was this time around converted to restore parity for the hosts.

Eventually, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ghana and Algeria will have it all to play for next week in the reverse fixture.

Below are some of the comments:

















Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: