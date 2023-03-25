Social media users react to Fatawu Issahaku's Puskas worthy goal against Algeria

Black Meteors forward, Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Fatawu Issahaku's wonderful goal scored in Black Meteors' 1-1 draw with Algeria on Friday evening.

The spectacular strike from 30m has set tongues wagging on social media, with many hailing it as a potential Puskas award nominee.



Fatawu Issahaku produced the magic as Ghana struggled to find the back of the net with time running out.



The entire Ghana bench rushed to celebrate the long-range stunner with the former Steadfast and Dreams FC youngster on the pitch.



A first penalty kick was awarded to the hosts in the 78th minute but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim stayed alert and pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level.



Unfortunately, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick in injury time that was this time around converted to restore parity for the hosts.



Eventually, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ghana and Algeria will have it all to play for next week in the reverse fixture.

Below are some of the comments:





Ghana goal vs Algeria



Puskas winning goal Fatawu Issahaku ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iAxp5TVzK2 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 24, 2023

U-23 Qualifier



Algeria 1-1 Ghana



Fatawu Issahaku with a Puskas winning goal pic.twitter.com/LiP4RWsUXQ — Gabriel Obu (@GabrielObu2) March 24, 2023

That Fatawu Issahaku goal was top notch!! #Puskas — Robynsyn Crusoe (@RobynsynCrusoe) March 25, 2023

Fatawu Issahaku just scored the puskas for 2023 what a goal — .Spydero (@isaRashiid) March 24, 2023

Fatawu Issahaku scores a puskas contending goal against Algeria U23. pic.twitter.com/CQPz3hP9EG — Seth Saviola (@SWiabo) March 24, 2023

Mamamia!! Definitely a PUSKAS deserving GOAL ????????



Fatawu Abdul Issahaku is HIM!! pic.twitter.com/vKKETuIRLP — DANI APP (@_DaniApp10) March 24, 2023

Here's the stunning goal from Fatawu Issahaku against Algeria tonight. A puskas contender! Watch ???????? pic.twitter.com/PscHN9EJ8g — Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) March 24, 2023

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL



Fatawu Issahaku with a trademark goal which will obviously be in contention for the Puskas award,



What a goal — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 24, 2023

Ghanaian young talent Fatawu Issahaku Scored this Banger .. totally insane deserved puskas award … pic.twitter.com/tSllpp89k2 — Cr7 ???? (@BCybha) March 25, 2023

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku deserves Puskas chants but they are silent because it's not their favorite Kudus pic.twitter.com/jk75a9WY7Y — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 24, 2023