Social media users react to Ghana's 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

The response to the 26-man squad announced by coach Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup has been widespread and varied with heated debate over those selected to represent Ghana in Qatar.

Otto Addo at a press conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 named Lawrence Atizigi, Manaf Nurudeen, and Ibrahim Danlad as his three goalies.



The squad has two players from the Ghana Premier League, five from EPL, two from the Championship, five from the French Ligue 1, four from the Belgian Pro-League, two from La Liga and one each from the Qatari, German, Dutch, Chinese and Serbian leagues.



The inclusion of some players has divided opinions on social media as Ghanaians wonder how they made it into the team.



The likes of Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Antoine Semenyo are being slammed on social media as some believes that there are others who deserved to be picked ahead of them.

Questions are also being asked on why certain players like Majeed Ashimeru, Jeffery Schlupp and Mubarak Wakaso did not make the squad.



Some are also clamoring for support for the team, stressing that regardless of the differences, it is important Ghanaians throw their support behind and cheer them on.



The squad announced by Otto Addo will face Portugal, Uruguy and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.





Coach Otto Addo’s very weak, even hollow answer on Jeffery Schlupp’s exclusion only satisfies the system he serves and those who appointed him, not the people or the fans of Ghana ????????. It’s embarrassing. — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) November 14, 2022

“I know how we want to play” - Otto Addo



I still don’t know how we want to play under Otto! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 14, 2022

Coach Otto Addo’s answer to ⁦@moshoosho⁩ on Jeffery Schlupp’s exclusion is so unconvincing. The coach said nothing actually. Nothing footballing in that disappointing answer ☹️ pic.twitter.com/6qeF6TNG0Q — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) November 14, 2022

So Otto Addo couldn’t explain why he dropped Paintsil and Schlupp — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 14, 2022

On the lighter side, ut is only in Ghana that our Technical Team work 26hrs a day to produce a 26 man squad. 26 hours for 26 men is an hour per man in a day. Clap for Black Stars. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) November 14, 2022

Ati Zigi Manaf Danlad — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 14, 2022

Since y’all taking about Schlupp lemme bring this video back ????????????????????pic.twitter.com/jPEAnWQOHk — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 14, 2022

Otoo Addo speaking like a momo agent who made a wrong transaction of 100K plus, “i like thisss, 4 left, cut in, tall” blah blah — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) November 14, 2022

Right now BlackStars list comot sef you no dey feel any spirit again. Take me back to Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010! — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) November 14, 2022

Dstv couldn’t any Ghanaian female presenter to anchor this event? Lmao chale I’m fvcking crying???????????????????????? that lady no fit mention the names sef! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 14, 2022

VIVA SEMENYOOOOOOOOO ???????????? https://t.co/wIqSYPlTBL — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) November 14, 2022