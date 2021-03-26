Social media users react to Ghana’s qualification to 2022 AFCON

A 1-1 draw against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021, ensured that Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.
Mohammed Kudus shot Ghana in the lead but it was short-lived as Percy Tau drew parity two minutes later with a low drive past Razak Abalora, Ghana’s second choice goalie.
The overall performance left much to be desired with Akonnor’s side struggling to put coherent passes together in the opening forty-five minutes.
The second-half saw an improved performance with Ghana enjoying some possession that resulted in Mohammed’s Kudus’ goal.
Akonnor and his charges will careless with the performance as the result guarantee's the team a place in Cameroon next year.
Ghana has by virtue of the game result maintained its place as Group C leaders with ten points, same as South Africa.
Ghana’s qualification is, however, based on head-to-head advantage over South Africa.
On social media, some Ghanaians who watched the match voiced their concerns about the team’s poor performance.
Some players, notably Baba Rahman who had a bad game was singled out for criticism while Mohammed Kudus received commendations for his performance.
The Black Stars will return to action on Sunday in the last qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe.
Below are some tweets
Ghana with a 9th straight AFCON Qualification. Let's remember, Ghana's target is to win the AFCON, not to make the numbers.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 25, 2021
We have Andre, Ashimeru, Jordan, Kudus and Partey as our most standout players going into the AFCON.
Let's get our selection right, first and foremost
Mohammed Kudus is the future— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) March 25, 2021
Dear World cup and African cup, get ready for the Black fucccccccin Stars ????????????????????❤️????????
Kudus Mohammed is Ghana’s best midfielder currently, Partey doesnt come close, wow what a talented player!!— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 25, 2021
WONDERFUL MOHAMED KUDUS !! #AFSGHA pic.twitter.com/oowJcl5ZZM— Le Football en VOD XXX (@FootballenVODXX) March 25, 2021
Job done ✔️ in Johannesburg #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/uOwdzYNHKG— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 25, 2021
Black Stars paaa nie.. Beans????????????— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) March 25, 2021
Black stars score naaa wei I shout gooooaaal, I no finish mpo South Africa tear— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) March 25, 2021
Y3bl3 oooo????????????????????????????
i think Black Stars dey look for draw in this match waa hw3 ball kankan bi ah dem dey play????????????????????— AcousTic® ????????????❤ (@1RealAcoustic) March 25, 2021
How Afriyie Acquah & baba rahman managed to get call-up still baffles my mind— AYEDUASE PULISIC???????? (@quame_age) March 25, 2021
Ghana we Dey
How Baba Rahman continuously get a call up and subsequently start for the Black Stars amazes me.— Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 25, 2021
He looks poor with no threat in his play especially when he goes forward to cross a ball.
I strongly believe he shouldn't start the game against Sao Tome. We need another player. pic.twitter.com/cpAgMSg36i
Baba Rahman will be the only player to go on loan throughout his career and retire still as a Chelsea player, eii ????????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 25, 2021
In the coming days, you're going to see a particular section of the media cast Kwame Opoku as a failed player because he didn't shine today.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 25, 2021
Don't be swayed in this ploy to scapegoat the poor youngster who was clearly played out of position.
Another thing u'll hear... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AHpPAOUvUH
- Kwame Opoku struggles in unfamiliar role in Black Stars debut
- Ghana's final AFCON clash with Sao Tome becomes formality after South Africa victory
- Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 draw with South Africa
- Alexander Djiku congratulates Black Stars for sealing 2021 AFCON qualification
- Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba applaud Razak Abalora’s performance in South Africa game
- Read all related articles