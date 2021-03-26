0
Social media users react to Ghana’s qualification to 2022 AFCON

Black Stars Sa Squad Black Stars have qualified for the AFCON

Fri, 26 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 1-1 draw against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021, ensured that Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Kudus shot Ghana in the lead but it was short-lived as Percy Tau drew parity two minutes later with a low drive past Razak Abalora, Ghana’s second choice goalie.

The overall performance left much to be desired with Akonnor’s side struggling to put coherent passes together in the opening forty-five minutes.

The second-half saw an improved performance with Ghana enjoying some possession that resulted in Mohammed’s Kudus’ goal.

Akonnor and his charges will careless with the performance as the result guarantee's the team a place in Cameroon next year.

Ghana has by virtue of the game result maintained its place as Group C leaders with ten points, same as South Africa.

Ghana’s qualification is, however, based on head-to-head advantage over South Africa.

On social media, some Ghanaians who watched the match voiced their concerns about the team’s poor performance.

Some players, notably Baba Rahman who had a bad game was singled out for criticism while Mohammed Kudus received commendations for his performance.

The Black Stars will return to action on Sunday in the last qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe.

