Social media users react to Ghana’s qualification to 2022 AFCON

Black Stars have qualified for the AFCON

A 1-1 draw against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021, ensured that Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Kudus shot Ghana in the lead but it was short-lived as Percy Tau drew parity two minutes later with a low drive past Razak Abalora, Ghana’s second choice goalie.



The overall performance left much to be desired with Akonnor’s side struggling to put coherent passes together in the opening forty-five minutes.



The second-half saw an improved performance with Ghana enjoying some possession that resulted in Mohammed’s Kudus’ goal.



Akonnor and his charges will careless with the performance as the result guarantee's the team a place in Cameroon next year.



Ghana has by virtue of the game result maintained its place as Group C leaders with ten points, same as South Africa.

Ghana’s qualification is, however, based on head-to-head advantage over South Africa.



On social media, some Ghanaians who watched the match voiced their concerns about the team’s poor performance.



Some players, notably Baba Rahman who had a bad game was singled out for criticism while Mohammed Kudus received commendations for his performance.



The Black Stars will return to action on Sunday in the last qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe.



Below are some tweets

Ghana with a 9th straight AFCON Qualification. Let's remember, Ghana's target is to win the AFCON, not to make the numbers.



We have Andre, Ashimeru, Jordan, Kudus and Partey as our most standout players going into the AFCON.



Let's get our selection right, first and foremost — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 25, 2021

Mohammed Kudus is the future

Dear World cup and African cup, get ready for the Black fucccccccin Stars ????????????????????❤️???????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) March 25, 2021

Kudus Mohammed is Ghana’s best midfielder currently, Partey doesnt come close, wow what a talented player!! — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 25, 2021

WONDERFUL MOHAMED KUDUS !! #AFSGHA pic.twitter.com/oowJcl5ZZM — Le Football en VOD XXX (@FootballenVODXX) March 25, 2021

Black Stars paaa nie.. Beans???????????? — Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) March 25, 2021

Black stars score naaa wei I shout gooooaaal, I no finish mpo South Africa tear

Y3bl3 oooo???????????????????????????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) March 25, 2021

i think Black Stars dey look for draw in this match waa hw3 ball kankan bi ah dem dey play???????????????????? — AcousTic® ????????????❤ (@1RealAcoustic) March 25, 2021

How Afriyie Acquah & baba rahman managed to get call-up still baffles my mind

Ghana we Dey — AYEDUASE PULISIC???????? (@quame_age) March 25, 2021

How Baba Rahman continuously get a call up and subsequently start for the Black Stars amazes me.



He looks poor with no threat in his play especially when he goes forward to cross a ball.



I strongly believe he shouldn't start the game against Sao Tome. We need another player. pic.twitter.com/cpAgMSg36i — Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 25, 2021

Baba Rahman will be the only player to go on loan throughout his career and retire still as a Chelsea player, eii ???????? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 25, 2021