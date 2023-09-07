2
Social media users react to Ghana's qualification to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

NPP MP Reacts To Black Stars Performance Against Angola Some Black Stars playing celebrating after their victory

Thu, 7 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thousands of Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their excitement over Ghana's qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars secured a late 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic on Thursday, August 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

A goal each from Kudus Mohammed and substitute Ernest Nuamah was enough to progress Ghana to the continental tournament after they had gone ahead through Loius Moufat.

Though it was a tough and hard-earned win for the Stars, many Ghanaians took to social media to praise the team for the victory, urging them to get the job done in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana topped Group E with 12 points, having won three and drawn three of all six Group E games.

Top personalities including politicians, journalists, ex-footballers, and other high-profile personalities were not left out as they all joined the celebration on social media.

GhanaWeb caught some reactions from Twitter after the game.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
