Social media users react to Hearts vs Kotoko super clash draw

Kotoko Vs Hearts 2021.png Both teams missed an opportunity to earn a goal through the spot

Sun, 28 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outstanding matchday 14 Ghana Premier League fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak ended in a goalless draw.

Asante Kotoko had a rare opportunity to take an early lead in through a penalty kick but Kwame Poku failed to convert the 3rd-minute spot-kick.

The first half had Accra Hearts of Oak dominating but were not able to prove threatening enough to warrant a goal.

Coming back from the break, Kumasi Asante Kotoko took charge of the game and dominated the half.

However, Hearts were given the opportunity of clinching a goal through a penalty that Isaac Mensah failed to convert.

The Super clash which would have been watched by thousands of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans after the match have taken to social media to express reactions to the fixture which produced a disappointing result and a consolation point for both teams.

