Social media users react to Hearts vs Kotoko super clash draw

Both teams missed an opportunity to earn a goal through the spot

The outstanding matchday 14 Ghana Premier League fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak ended in a goalless draw.

Asante Kotoko had a rare opportunity to take an early lead in through a penalty kick but Kwame Poku failed to convert the 3rd-minute spot-kick.



The first half had Accra Hearts of Oak dominating but were not able to prove threatening enough to warrant a goal.



Coming back from the break, Kumasi Asante Kotoko took charge of the game and dominated the half.



However, Hearts were given the opportunity of clinching a goal through a penalty that Isaac Mensah failed to convert.



The Super clash which would have been watched by thousands of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans after the match have taken to social media to express reactions to the fixture which produced a disappointing result and a consolation point for both teams.



Here are a few of the reactions:





The #SuperClash ends 0-0. A game of missed opportunities and what could have beens for Kotoko and Hearts.



A result Karela enjoy. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 28, 2021

After watching a blockbuster encounter between Hearts and Kotoko, the Chelsea v Man United game looks very boring. Anaaaa? #CHEMUN #SuperClash — Kojo Sarkodie (@paakojosarkodie) February 28, 2021

This penalty by Isaac Mensah should have been retaken.#SuperClash pic.twitter.com/uxLMXIPkI8 — B E N J I -- D E F L O M A N (@benjideflowman) February 28, 2021

Very exhausted watching this #SuperClash I won’t lie. Eei — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) February 28, 2021

@Asempa947_FM Quite a good officiating by the young referee Selorm Yao Bless.He has to be commended. That’s what other Ghanaian referees should emulate to make our game exciting again. #KotokoHearts #superclash — Oswin Nana Kwakye Adjei (@OswenAdjei24) February 28, 2021

This game clearly indicates the horrible state of Ghana Football. The two players missing those penalties clearly shows our players lacks experience. I think Hearts had a good game, but I can only advise them to go back and work on their finishing@sergiomanucho1 #SuperClash — Böd Mâs (@bodmas_98) February 28, 2021

Ghana Football lacks technicality..stomach direction ne aho)den nkoaa #SuperClash — kobby (@asareric) February 28, 2021

I didn't watch the #SuperClash but these @AsanteKotoko_SC & @HeartsOfOakGH players are lucky they played without we the supporters.



I think the Board of both club should lash Kwame Poku and Isaac Mensah for this poor penalty kicks. — ADINA Y3 ME CRUSH #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) February 28, 2021

I miss the days of Charles Taylor and Don Bortey. This current crop of Hearts and Kotoko players. They lack quality Tsw!#SuperClash — 1Cute Boy???? (@_georgeperry) February 28, 2021