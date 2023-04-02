10
Menu
Sports

Social media users react to Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Ramirez

Dogboe Ramirez Blow.jpeg Dogboe lost to Ramirez

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boxing lovers and fans of boxer Isaac Dogboe have taken to social media to express their views on his defeat against, Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Dogboe suffered an unanimous defeat as all three judges scored against the Cuban who was making his first professional bout.

The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.

Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more powerful and strong to land him the score.

The Ghanaian looked more certain of winning the bout in the opening rounds, but Ramirez who appeared to be the counter puncher was very economical with his punches.

Dogboe was able to sail through all the rounds till, Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round. The knockdown made it obvious Dogboe was never going to get the belt.

On social media, some Ghanaians are encouraging Dogboe to go into the training ground and work on his finishing.

Some extreme critics are also calling on Dogboe to hang his gloves as they believe he is not cut for the top.

Read some of the tweets below















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha