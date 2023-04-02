Social media users react to Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Ramirez

Dogboe lost to Ramirez

Boxing lovers and fans of boxer Isaac Dogboe have taken to social media to express their views on his defeat against, Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Dogboe suffered an unanimous defeat as all three judges scored against the Cuban who was making his first professional bout.



The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.



Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more powerful and strong to land him the score.



The Ghanaian looked more certain of winning the bout in the opening rounds, but Ramirez who appeared to be the counter puncher was very economical with his punches.



Dogboe was able to sail through all the rounds till, Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round. The knockdown made it obvious Dogboe was never going to get the belt.

On social media, some Ghanaians are encouraging Dogboe to go into the training ground and work on his finishing.



Some extreme critics are also calling on Dogboe to hang his gloves as they believe he is not cut for the top.



Read some of the tweets below





????????Isaac Dogboe is still miles away from becoming the complete boxer.



His conditioning,fight management and defense need some attention to begin with.



Good thing is he has Barry Hunter to point that out.pic.twitter.com/V8cRimqZri — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) April 2, 2023

Robeisy Ramirez ???????? takes vacant WBO featherweight title by outpointing Isaac Dogboe ????????



• Dogboe struggled to build any momentum against the American.

• Dogboe dropped in R12

• Scorecard: 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 pic.twitter.com/OcD84cHbIz — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 2, 2023

FEROCIOUS FIGHT: Isaac Dogboe loses in the WBO Featherweight title fight against Robeisy Ramirez.



Crazy punches but Dogboe opened himself up to be targeted too much. pic.twitter.com/jzUcbX4Vq4 #SportsUltras — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) April 2, 2023

Unanimous decision victory for Ramirez. Isaac Dogboe falls short in his attempt to become a two-division world champion. The judges scored it 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 all for the Cuban. Rather disappointing. #Joysports pic.twitter.com/TG92JHSwP1 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 2, 2023

Ramirez wins the fight. No need for the judges here. Even Dogboe knows. Started well but faded out as Ramirez strategy worked better. Clearly showed his superior overall skill set . A 2 time Olympic gold medalist showing his class — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) April 2, 2023

I don’t think Dogboe gets this one. He faded from about the 9th round and that was costly. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) April 2, 2023

Royal Storm Dogboe suffers a third career defeat to Robeisy 'El Tre' Ramirez by a unanimous points decision, 117-110, 118-109, 119-108,



Dogboe fails to win the WBO featherweight title. pic.twitter.com/kyvKZKvgI3 — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) April 2, 2023

Dogboe throwing some great shots — Yaw (@theyawofosu) April 2, 2023

Dogboe dropped to the canvas in R.12 when he walked into a punch from the two-time Olympic Gold ???? Medalist pic.twitter.com/Jzb3sNUwFx — Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) April 2, 2023