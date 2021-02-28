Social media users react to Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

The entire city of Accra awaits the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League Super Clash between the country’s biggest rival teams, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.
The match which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium today, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 pm has already attracted tonnes of predictions on which side will take home the bragging rights as winners of the 2021 Super Clash.
Fans from both Kotoko and Hearts have taken to their social media pages to wish their clubs the best of luck ahead of the game.
Will it be yet another win for the Porcupine Warriors? Can the Phobians redeem their image in this year's Super Clash following their defeat in the 2020 edition?
GhanaWeb will bring you a Live Update on Kotoko and Hearts match at 3:00 pm.
Below are some tweets from social media:
Just so we are clear ... #SuperClash #KotokoHearts #Kotoko #fabulous pic.twitter.com/LFvwXxhITZ— Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) February 28, 2021
You had to be there #SuperClash— Enin Emmanuel (@Enin_gh) February 28, 2021
Remember @garyalsmith's pre-match discussion like it was yesterday???? pic.twitter.com/E021qyyrma
The pride of Ghana, Asante Kotoko.— Dua-Agyeman Jsc (@NanaKDuaAgyeman) February 28, 2021
Let's get it done guys????????????????????????????????????#SuperClash pic.twitter.com/HtXCIIxwgO
H E L L O
Retweet for @HeartsOfOakGH Ladies
Like for @AsanteKotoko_SC Ladies
Let's M O O O O V E E!!!! #gplwk15#SuperClash#SilverSports pic.twitter.com/7ty1O9yg2d— Michael Asare Boadu (@MrBoadu) February 28, 2021
Continental club masters#SuperClash pic.twitter.com/fTZAGd9Oh5— kelvin abam kwaku (@kwaku_abam) February 28, 2021
Asante Kotoko still have 9 players who started the last #SuperClash in their current squad.#KotokoHearts pic.twitter.com/vCkL50DPyU— BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) February 27, 2021
We are fully charged and ready for the battle at hand #Phooooobia #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/4KRmkai9eB— THE SOWAH's®???????? (@jamessowah) February 28, 2021
Hearts Win ????
Chelsea Win ????— Oscar (@MensahOscar) February 28, 2021
And we're good to gooo #SuperClash #CHEMUN
My beloved @HeartsOfOakGH do the doooooo. #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/5zDDlGais3— Joseph Aflah Armah (@armahjose) February 28, 2021
Last time the two teams met, the porcupine warriors won with a last minute penalty kick. @Elikondoh come for your video ???? #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/KhKD4BpVK1— Cleland jnr???? (@joey_clev) February 28, 2021
#SuperClash Before Ronaldo there was Bernard Don Bortey. Vimmmmm pic.twitter.com/fikmhblqUO— Fahrenheit™? (@king_quarsh) February 28, 2021
