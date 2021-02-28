0
Social media users react to Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

Kotoko And Hearts Super Clash 67.png Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak

Sun, 28 Feb 2021

The entire city of Accra awaits the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League Super Clash between the country’s biggest rival teams, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The match which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium today, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 pm has already attracted tonnes of predictions on which side will take home the bragging rights as winners of the 2021 Super Clash.

Fans from both Kotoko and Hearts have taken to their social media pages to wish their clubs the best of luck ahead of the game.

Will it be yet another win for the Porcupine Warriors? Can the Phobians redeem their image in this year's Super Clash following their defeat in the 2020 edition?

GhanaWeb will bring you a Live Update on Kotoko and Hearts match at 3:00 pm.

Below are some tweets from social media:





















