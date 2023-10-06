0
Social media users react to Kurt Okraku's re-election as GFA President

Kurt Thinks.jpeg GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Fri, 6 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have described football delegates as ‘cobras’ after electing Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the second time.

Kurt Okraku who is the incumbent president recorded a resounding 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.

Okraku garnered the majority of YES votes in his re-election bid, with only two delegates voting against his re-election.

The newly elected GFA administration will serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.

Some football fans couldn’t understand why football administrators will re-elect Kurt Okraku into office despite the decline in performance from the national team and low attendance at match games.

Using the trendy 'Cobra' term to describe football delegates, some fans blamed football administrators for turning a blind eye to the plight of fans to re-elect Kurt Okraku once again.

Kurt Okraku initially assumed the role of GFA President in October 2019, defeating George Afriyie. He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned after a lengthy tenure marred by allegations of corruption exposed in an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

\Read some of the comments below















