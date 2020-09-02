Social media users react to Osei Palmer’s defeat at CAS

Click for Market Deals →
Followers of Ghana football have taken to social media to react to the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports on the legal tussle between the Ghana Football Association and one of its members.
An aggrieved member of the association dragged the FA to CAS after he was declared ineligible to contest a landmark election in October 2019.
Osei Palmer who was a frontrunner for the elections was disqualified after he failed to pass a test of integrity.
Palmer was found culpable of breaching some articles of the the GFA’s statutes.
The grounds for his disqualification are comments he made on Citi FM which suggested that Ghana’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup is because the government failed to make ‘unclassified payments’ and his failure to pay a 10% fee to the GFA on the sale of Gabriel Laveh and Joseph Paintsil.
Palmer was praying CAS to annul the GFA elections and organize a fresh one.
He was seeking clearance of his name and reinstatement of his candidature.
But as it turned out, after eleven months of legal tussle, Palmer returned home with nothing to show for it.
Aside the court’s failure to grant him all his reliefs, Palmer will also pay the entire legal fees of the case.
Below are some comments from social media
-????????The Court of Arbitration for Sports have dismissed the case filed by Wilfred Kweku Palmer against the GFA, man must be hot and disturbed hearing this news.— ELIKEM????????PELE (@ElikemPeleDoe) September 2, 2020
Ghana Football must move on and win big. God bless Ghana.
Palmer says although he has “issues against the main grounds for the delivery of the final verdict”, he has “no alternative than to accept in good faith and move on...” pic.twitter.com/oMLQ9cFZ2g— Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) September 2, 2020
Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei PALMER accepts CAS decision in good faith and goes ahead to say it is victory for Ghana football.— Ayepah APK ???????? (@PkAkyina) September 2, 2020
"Our Almighty God is so faithful" pic.twitter.com/SbZXOiZom5
Palmer will not pursue this case further pic.twitter.com/l85fy1DVu7— enocksmith (@enocksmith84) September 2, 2020
Palmer on CAS verdict: " Something is going to happen"....and i think that thing has happened, waste of money & attention for nothing— Kaka Leite (@leitekaka459) September 2, 2020
s3 wagye wani so Mr. P4P
Those vociferous Journalist calling Dr. Kofi Amoah & his NC on the carpet for Palmer's disqualification are been vindicated by CAS....let's applause them????????— Kaka Leite (@leitekaka459) September 2, 2020
stomach n quake journalist...don't speak with hatred again
Yeah. Something told me this thing won't work out for Palmer considering our recent issues and FIFA too was monitoring our progress seriously.— Maxwell Marfo (@lexboray) September 2, 2020
Soo Palmer lost.— SAMMY (@GreatestMensah) September 2, 2020
The long legal battle between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Wilfred Osei Palmer has finally ended.— Philip Ashon (@KofiAshon) September 2, 2020
The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruled in favour of the GFA and dismissed Palmer's claims.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/EzpYBmSue1
In fact am sad for Palmer aww , there's no truth in this world again hmmm https://t.co/m6pz7gsNHv— Osei Isaac @max (@OseiIsaacmax1) September 2, 2020
Team Palmer ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gKjsaYtlzl— Joseph Agbobli (@joseph_agbobli) September 2, 2020
