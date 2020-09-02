Sports News

Social media users react to Osei Palmer’s defeat at CAS

President of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer

Followers of Ghana football have taken to social media to react to the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports on the legal tussle between the Ghana Football Association and one of its members.

An aggrieved member of the association dragged the FA to CAS after he was declared ineligible to contest a landmark election in October 2019.



Osei Palmer who was a frontrunner for the elections was disqualified after he failed to pass a test of integrity.



Palmer was found culpable of breaching some articles of the the GFA’s statutes.



The grounds for his disqualification are comments he made on Citi FM which suggested that Ghana’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup is because the government failed to make ‘unclassified payments’ and his failure to pay a 10% fee to the GFA on the sale of Gabriel Laveh and Joseph Paintsil.

Palmer was praying CAS to annul the GFA elections and organize a fresh one.



He was seeking clearance of his name and reinstatement of his candidature.



But as it turned out, after eleven months of legal tussle, Palmer returned home with nothing to show for it.



Aside the court’s failure to grant him all his reliefs, Palmer will also pay the entire legal fees of the case.

The long legal battle between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Wilfred Osei Palmer has finally ended.

