Social media users react to alleged $800,000 blown on Black Stars games against Brazil, Nicaragua

Sompa FM, Collins Atta Poku Sompa FM, Collins Atta Poku

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Various social media platforms have been set ablaze after two Ghanaian sports journalists alleged that Ghana paid $800,000 for the two international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Popular sports journalist with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Collins Atta Poku on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, alleged that some MPs informed him that the Finance Ministry made some payments to the tune of $800,000 to the GFA to foot the cost of the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The report was backed by JOY FM's Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, making Ghanaians pour out their frustrations amid the economic hardship in Ghana.

"Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games," Atta Poku tweeted on October 25, 2022.

"Got hint of this last week. We paid Brazil and Nicaragua to play them, the person alleges. Brazil I’d understand; but Nicaragua?," Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo also tweeted.

During the September break, the Black Stars engaged in two friendlies where they played against Brazil and lost 3-0 in France before drawing 1-1 four days later against Nicaragua in Spain.

Below are some reactions on social media put together by GhanaWeb.















