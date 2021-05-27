1
Social media users react to arrest of Derek Boateng

Derek Boateng Arrested Ama Derek Boateng was arrested for overspeeding

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra.

He was one of 35 persons arrested, states a publication on the official website of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was a member of Ghana's squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.

Many were rather surprised to see the former footballer among the offenders.

