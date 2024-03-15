Sports

Social media users react to 'exciting' UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw

UCL Xxcxcx UEFA Champions League draw

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media, especially Twitter, have expressed their delight after learning of the mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final pairings.

The draw that was held today, March 15, 2024, lined up some interesting fixtures that have got the fans pumped for the games.

The quarterfinal of the European elite inter-club competition will see reigning champions Manchester City take on the most successful club in the competition Real Madrid, two-time finalist Atletico Madrid face two-time champions Borussia Dortmund, rejuvenated Arsenal and one-time finalist face their nemesis and seven-time winners Bayern Munich, while five-time champions Barcelona on their return to the last eight after four seasons face one-time finalist and a familiar opponent Paris Saint-German.

The winner of the Man City-Real Madrid tie will face the winner of the Arsenal-Bayern tie in the semi-finals while the winner of the Atletico Madrid-Dortmund tie will face the winner of the PSG and Barcelona tie.

Many football enthusiasts have labelled the draw as a fair one, noting that they can not wait for the matches to come off.

The quarterfinal games are scheduled to begin in the second week of April while the semi-final matches are slated for the first week of May.

