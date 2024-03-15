Social media users react to 'exciting' UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw

UEFA Champions League draw

Football fans on social media, especially Twitter, have expressed their delight after learning of the mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final pairings.

The draw that was held today, March 15, 2024, lined up some interesting fixtures that have got the fans pumped for the games.



The quarterfinal of the European elite inter-club competition will see reigning champions Manchester City take on the most successful club in the competition Real Madrid, two-time finalist Atletico Madrid face two-time champions Borussia Dortmund, rejuvenated Arsenal and one-time finalist face their nemesis and seven-time winners Bayern Munich, while five-time champions Barcelona on their return to the last eight after four seasons face one-time finalist and a familiar opponent Paris Saint-German.



The winner of the Man City-Real Madrid tie will face the winner of the Arsenal-Bayern tie in the semi-finals while the winner of the Atletico Madrid-Dortmund tie will face the winner of the PSG and Barcelona tie.



Many football enthusiasts have labelled the draw as a fair one, noting that they can not wait for the matches to come off.



The quarterfinal games are scheduled to begin in the second week of April while the semi-final matches are slated for the first week of May.



Checkout some reactions below:





Best Draw Ever Loved It Loved It Loved It — hassan sial (@hassan__Sial) March 15, 2024

Some of the best competition's ahead — NatureAffection (@Z_afarBaloch) March 15, 2024

Exciting matches ahead — Aramis (@RMA_Aramis) March 15, 2024

Some triffic games in store ???????? — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) March 15, 2024

Nah, these 4 Champions League quarterfinal games are special. VERY SPECIAL!



We might get the best CL Quarterfinals round we have seen in a while!



Blockbuster! ???? — Dr Eman???????????????? (@DrEmanKSA) March 15, 2024

We already who’s going through and who’s going home. ???? — Olu (@OIvwa) March 15, 2024

Arsenal fans should not forget that Harry Kane is now wearing a Bayern Munich Jersey!#COYS — Dr. Chumba Emmanuel (@Toomey_Turmett) March 15, 2024

Harry Kane returns to London — MJ (@CFC_MJE) March 15, 2024

The only thing that's sure at the moment is that Arsenal is going to Wembley in May. — SHINJI (@iiamShinji) March 15, 2024

Arsenal want to be the best



Well they have to beat the best — Atinuke Esan (@SucreMamito124) March 15, 2024

Real Madrid ✅



Paris Saint Germain✅ Atletico Madrid ✅



Arsenal ✅ — Gio Khalifa???????????? (@BabacarNdir9) March 15, 2024

Arsenal fans asked for fcb and they got FCB!! ???????? — Shariff $ (@shariffshattima) March 15, 2024

This is going to be the best quarter finals in a while. — Gary (@Gary_Mazi) March 15, 2024

There was no easy draw for Barcelona, sadly.



But there are less horrible & winnable ones, which is exactly what PSG are at the moment; they can exploit our weaknesses well but we can still hurt & even beat them. Lucho double agent too ????



I'm happy all things considered. ????‍♂️ — Domagoj Kostanjšak (@DKostanjsak) March 15, 2024

The fact that it’s genuinely possible for Barca to make the UCL final is crazy to me ???? — J. ???????? (@Messilizer) March 15, 2024

Barcelona fans laughing at Arsenal? Who’s going to tell them ???? pic.twitter.com/SaRMuz73uy — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 15, 2024

