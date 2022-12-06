Social media users roast Captain Smart for 'sexist' post about female reporters who cover Black Stars

Host of Onua FM morning show, Captain Smart

Twitter users have called out Captain Smart over a sexist and misogynistic post he made about female reporters who cover the Black Stars at major tournaments.

Captain Smart on Friday, December 5, 2022 made a tweet that has been described a ‘stupid’ by some social media users, insinuating that female reporters who follow the Black Stars tend to ‘chop’ the players.



The tweet which has been going around on social media ignited the fury of Ghanaians who are roasting him and slandering him for making a chauvinistic post.



Captain Smart’s post comes on the back of Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup which is ongoing in Qatar.



The Black Stars left the tournament after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in a game that a draw would have been enough to send through to the next round.



In the aftermath of the defeat, deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel made allegations against the team’s hairstylist.

He has since apologized, indicating that he spoke out of ignorance and has not the lady, Abiba Azu anywhere in his life.



“I’m not at the Black Stars camp. When you lose a painful match like this anything that comes to mind you say to free your mind. I don’t even know the woman and I haven’t been to the Black Stars camp,” Langabel said.



He added, “all the time we meet them at the Qatar stadium when we play the matches. The woman they’re talking about I don’t know her, we lost so let’s move on. No one should bring the woman inside to cover anything.”



Abiba Azu has also denied the allegations from Langabel, explaining that the only service she offers the players is locking their hair and nothing more.





With all due respect but I think this is a senseless tweet from someone like you — Abena Anderson (@AbenaAnders) December 5, 2022

Paul Adom Otchere go get u again — Sk Blinks (@Sk_Blinks105) December 5, 2022

I stand to be corrected though!



This same incident happened at the Afcon that, the players were complaining about not able to sleep because the leaders were bunking some ladies and the noise...kyer3! — MR. PADI (@adjobiteye) December 5, 2022

Useless post — AHAFO MAYOR (@AHAFO_COMMANDER) December 5, 2022

I thought you are joking lol — Ownar Morgan (@OwnarMorgan) December 5, 2022

Kuraseni man — Bobby wan (@PoncyWan) December 5, 2022

Wo deɛ sɛ gyimii nkoaa na ebe Firi wo hɔ aba — Noella (@_Heisenb) December 5, 2022

Opanyin Gyimii, meaning you also the chop the female presenters you dey work with nu, jon man — Boss Irony (@AK_0010346) December 6, 2022

He will call for equity must come with a clean hand.. — D A R K E H (@BoafoSd) December 5, 2022

We making ds about sex now? If a government servant can’t resist for a short period of time for his country, don’t you think the problem is with the Servant and not the Female Presenters? — Quobby Boakye (@WizzleEl) December 5, 2022

I don’t believe this is coming from smart @OnuaTV — New Guy Evans (@evansopoku185) December 5, 2022