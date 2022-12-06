0
Social media users roast Captain Smart for 'sexist' post about female reporters who cover Black Stars

Captain Smart Sad Host of Onua FM morning show, Captain Smart

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter users have called out Captain Smart over a sexist and misogynistic post he made about female reporters who cover the Black Stars at major tournaments.

Captain Smart on Friday, December 5, 2022 made a tweet that has been described a ‘stupid’ by some social media users, insinuating that female reporters who follow the Black Stars tend to ‘chop’ the players.

The tweet which has been going around on social media ignited the fury of Ghanaians who are roasting him and slandering him for making a chauvinistic post.

Captain Smart’s post comes on the back of Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup which is ongoing in Qatar.

The Black Stars left the tournament after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in a game that a draw would have been enough to send through to the next round.

In the aftermath of the defeat, deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel made allegations against the team’s hairstylist.

He has since apologized, indicating that he spoke out of ignorance and has not the lady, Abiba Azu anywhere in his life.

“I’m not at the Black Stars camp. When you lose a painful match like this anything that comes to mind you say to free your mind. I don’t even know the woman and I haven’t been to the Black Stars camp,” Langabel said.

He added, “all the time we meet them at the Qatar stadium when we play the matches. The woman they’re talking about I don’t know her, we lost so let’s move on. No one should bring the woman inside to cover anything.”

Abiba Azu has also denied the allegations from Langabel, explaining that the only service she offers the players is locking their hair and nothing more.

















