Social media users troll Man Utd after finishing bottom of their group in UCL

Andre Onana

Football fans on social media have mocked Manchester United following their group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Man United lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, which confirmed their early exit from Europe's elite competition.



Some believe their performance in the Champions League sums up how shambolic they have been this season.



A section trolled them for finishing bottom of their group while Manchester Unite fans vent their frustrations regarding the club's poor form.



Manchester United has now become the first English side to finish bottom of a group in UCL two times, according to Squakwa.



Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in the game to give Bayern their sixth win out of six games and top the group with 18 points.

Copenhagen came second with 8 points after a win over Galatasaray on the final matchday while the latter finished third with five points and secured a Europa League spot. Manchester United finished bottom with 4 points.



Checkout some reactions below





UCL you no Qualify.



Only Manage Euroupa you say no..



Play 6 win 1 Draw 1 lose 4 concede 15



Ladies and Gentle this is Manchester United ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/zaC8vZW8I7 — Uc✨ (@Uchendu_Presh) December 13, 2023

Manchester United: We beat Barcelona last season. Barcelona na our b!tches.



Eh use am qualify for Europa league at least. Finished club pic.twitter.com/UxPZesiIs9 — DesmundOris (@Desmund_Oris) December 13, 2023

Manchester United's 'pursuit' of #ManCity's #UCL title comes to an end as they finish bottom of Group A with four defeats and 15 goals conceded. ???????? — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 12, 2023

Manchester United out of Champions League knockout stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking this.

Man Utd fans wants ten Hag out. Onana did mistake again. Galatasaray wins. pic.twitter.com/1Wel5Qxf8g — V/R Football (@pixelperfect44) December 13, 2023

finishing rock bottom in a champions league group which has Copenhagen and Galatasaray is crazy man, Manchester united really fell off, former big club indeed???????? — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) December 13, 2023

Manchester United were not able to get 6 points in a group with Copenhagen and Galatasaray — ???? (@oj24s) December 12, 2023

If you're feeling useless don't forget mason mount left Chelsea to win the UCL with Manchester United???? pic.twitter.com/UI5REMzdsF — BLACO_AFC ???? (@AfcBlac0) December 13, 2023

Morning reminder…



Manchester United couldn’t even get 6 points in a group with Copenhagen and Galatasary pic.twitter.com/YVKQxytSUa — * (@LiverpoolArena_) December 13, 2023

I think Bayern wasn't fair to Manchester United yesterday.



Deceived this grown up men after 1st half and unleashed chaos on them at the end to not make Europa League. This is totally unfair.



I'm really sad for Man United at the moment. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/1yduBa24Lz — Bills???? (@kwekubills) December 13, 2023

Congrats to Erik Ten Hag on breaking a record - Manchester United have become the first English side in history to concede 15 goals in the Champions League group stage. ???????? pic.twitter.com/YjfYRaBLNJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2023

Manchester United couldn't qualify from a group with Galatasaray and Copenhagen. No matter how bad Chelsea is, we'll never finish last in such a group and that's a fact. — CFC_STEVE (@BonsuStephenO) December 13, 2023

Manchester United are the first Premier League side to finish bottom of their #UCL group on two occasions (Also 2005/06).



Record breakers... ???? pic.twitter.com/aYAffntBqc — Squawka (@Squawka) December 12, 2023

Manchester United fans, your honest opinion on Erik Ten Hag so far pic.twitter.com/uCPMT6Paxr — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) December 13, 2023

Ten Hag won Manchester united their first trophy in 6 years last season which is the EFL, it’s just some few misses, he might cook hard, give him more time pic.twitter.com/P1Sh2bF0zO — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) December 13, 2023

EE/EK