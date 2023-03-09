2
Social media users troll Messi after PSG's Champions League exit

Lionel Messi 78780 Paris Saint-German superstar, Lionel Messi

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some football fans on social media, specifically Twitter have mocked Paris Saint-German superstar, Lionel Messi for going 8 years without winning a UEFA Champions League trophy.

After leading Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many believed the football icon will be motivated to end his long hunt for a fifth UCL title.

However, his quest to break the jinx took a hit as PSG got knocked out by Bayern Munich in the round of 16, beating the French side 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate) at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Choupo-Mouting and Serge Gnabry's second-half goals sealed the qualification for Bayern.

The exit means that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now gone almost a decade without winning the competition. His last triumph came in 2015 when he inspired Barcelona to a 3-1 win against Juventus and his last goal in the final dates back to 2009.

This is also the second time the Argentine has suffered a round of 16 exit in his second season at PSG.

Following yet another disappointing night for Lionel Messi, some rival fans have branded his move to PSG as a bad investment by the club.

A section accused him of not turning up for his team in UCL when it matters most.

Others also argued that Messi's biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the competition five times(won his last in 2018), would have done better and that the defeat typifies the difference between the two.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
