Solomon Asante bags two assists as Phoneix Rising FC thrash New Mexico 5-2 at home

Solomon Asante assisted twice for his side

Ghana’s Solomon Asante registered two assists for Phoenix Rising FC in their emphatic 5-2 victory at home against New Mexico United in the USL Championship.

The ever green Solomon Asante registered the two assists in the 22nd and 52nd minutes respectively to aid his side Phoenix Rising FC in their first time victory over New Mexico United in the USL Championship



Solomon Asante has now netted 4 goals and 5 assists in 6 league matches for Phoenix Rising FC.

Phoenix Rising FC have now returned to the summit of the USL Championship Group B table.

