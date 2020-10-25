Solomon Asante celebrates Western Conference victory with Didier Drogba

Ghana international Solomon Asante and African football legend, Didier Drogba

Phoenix Rising captain, Solomon Asante celebrated reaching the USL championship final on Saturday night with former teammate Didier Drogba.

Solomon Asante led Phoenix to overcome El Paso Locomotive FC in the final of the Western Conference on penalties.



The game finished 1-1 in regulation time with Phoenix winning the shootout 4-2.



After lifting the trophy, Asante made a video call to Drogba to celebrate the achievement.

Drogba, who retired from football in 2018, was rooting for Phoenix and was super excited when they won.



He was all smiles when Asante called him to celebrate the victory together.



The Chelsea legend spent the final season of his illustrious career at the USL club.