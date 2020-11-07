Solomon Asante dedicates USL Championship MVP award to Phoenix Rising teammates

Ghana forward Solomon Asante

Ghana forward Solomon Asante has dedicated his USL Championship MVP award to his Phoenix Rising teammates.

The Phoenix Rising FC captain earned back-to-back MVP awards for the first time in USL Championship history.



Asante received 22% of the overall vote for this year’s award.



Louisville City forward Cameron Lancaster came in second with 15%, while the Charlotte Independence forward Dane Kelly finished third with 7%.



Asante becomes just the second player in USL Championship history to receive the award for a second time, joining the likes of Minnesota United forward Kevin Molino (2012 and 2014 MVP).



The 30-year-old did not bask in the glory alone as he dedicated the award to the club staff and his teammates.



“This year and season did not go as planned but together as a team, we stood by each other to ensure the joy of the game prevailed," Asante said via the club.

"This award is dedicated to the entire team, our board of directors and our amazing fanbase. My family and friends… I say thank you so much.”



After leading USL Championship with nine assists, the club’s captain became the first player in league history to be the Assists Champion in back-to-back seasons.



Asante also led USLC with 42 chances created and his nine big chances finished tied for the league lead, according to Opta.



And thanks to his six goals on the 2020 campaign, the forward became just the second player in league history to amass 40 goals and 30 assists in a career.



The Ghanaian has managed to surpass that feat with 41 goals and 35 assists in just three seasons in Phoenix (78 matches).