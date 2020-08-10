Sports News

Solomon Asante delighted with win over New Mexico United

Solomon Asante assisted two goals

Ghanaian attacker Solomon Asante has expressed delight after contributing to Phoenix Rising impressive victory over New Mexico United the USL Championship on Sunday.

Asante, who last 83 minutes assisted two goals as Phoenix claimed a 5-2 victory at the Casino Arizona Field.



The win sees Phoenix sit top of the Group B USL standings.



Asante took to Twitter to congratulate the team after the match and also thanked the fans for supporting from their homes.

“Great team effort, quality play, nice goals, and a deserved victory. Let's keep the #confidence #teamwork #teamspirit. Thanks for your amazing support from various homes,” he wrote.



Asante has been in great form since the league restarted after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for July.

