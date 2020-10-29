Solomon Asante makes another USL Championship All-League Team of the Season

Solomon Asante

Ghana forward Solomon Asante has made his third successive USL Championship All-League First Team of the league following yet another impressive season for Phoenix Rising.

Asante has paid his dues to Phoenix Rising since joining as a free agent from Tout Puissant Mazembe three seasons ago.



The diminutive forward has made the USL Championship Team of the Year for the past two seasons.



He has once again been included in the league’s Team of the Year after another incredible performance for the Arizona-based outfit.



The 29-year-old finished the regular season with eight assists, making him the first player in USL Championship history to lead the league in assists in back-to-back seasons.

The Ghana international’s six goals in 12 matches propelled Phoenix Rising to the USL Championship Play-off.



This is the fourth time in club history a player has been named to an All-League team.



Over the past three seasons, Asante has recorded a league-best 34 assists, to move into fourth place all-time in the Championship in assists.