Solomon Asante named Man of the Match after goal and virtuoso display in Phoenix Rising win

Ghana winger Solomon Asante

Ghana winger Solomon Asante was named USL Championship Man of the Match after his goal and two assists helped Phoenix Rising FC to dispatch LA Galaxy II 4-1 on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

The skipper had the easiest task of lifting the ball into the top corner after receiving a squared pass from the left flank.



Asante has now reached 40 goals in the Championship's regular season, added a pair of assists and finished the game with three key passes, completing 20 of 23 passes overall.



He was involved in the second goal for Rising minutes before halftime when he slipped Santi Moar into the right channel breaking forward before the Spaniard lifted his finish into the left corner of the net.

Phoenix added a third just past the hour-mark as Asante picked up his second assist on day.



Asante was instrumental in the third goal after a cleared corner was came back out to him on the left.



He cut past a defender, and then delivered a low cross with the outside of his right foot that found Jordan Schweitzer for a first-time finish at the near post.

