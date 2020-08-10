Sports News

Solomon Asante provides two assists as Phoenix Rising secure heavy win in USL

Ghanaian attacker Solomon Asante put up an impressive performance to help Phoenix Rising secure a 5-2 victory over New Mexico United in the USL Championship.

The attacker provided two assists in the match played at Phoenix home grounds, Casino Arizona Field.



His first assist came in the 22nd minute when he set up Azerbaijan forward Rufat Dadashov to give Phoenix the lead.



This was after Junior Flemmings had equalized for Phoenix after the away side took an early lead.



Asante set up Phoenix’s third goal when his cross was headed home by American defender Alec John Cochran in the 52nd minute.



New Mexico hoped for a comeback with Andrew Tinari halving the deficit in the 59th minute.

Phoenix added two more goals in the closing moments of the game thanks to Flemmings who completed his hat-trick.



The win sees Phoenix top of the Group B USL standings.



Watch highlights of the match





