Solomon Asante's late winner sends Phoenix Rising into USL semifinals

Solomon Asante netted late in extra time for the winner.

Ghana winger Solomon Asante netted late in extra time to fire Phoenix Rising into the semifinals of the USL championship.

The 30-year-old deflected in a shot from Santi Moar in the 114th minute to hand Rising the winner at the Casino Arizona Field against Sacramento Republic FC.



The defending Western Conference champions will now face Reno 1868 in the semifinals next Saturday.



Asante has been the live-wire of Phoenix Rising this season, finishing the regular season as the assists King.

He has also scored six times in the campaign and will hope to help Phoenix Rising win the USL championship.



His goal against Sacramento was the latest to be scored in the club's history, after scoring in the 114th minute.