Solomon Asante scores for Phoenix Rising FC in draw against Las Vegas Lights FC

Solomon Asante scored a penalty for Phoenix Rising FC

Solomon Asante converted a spot-kick on the 90th minute mark but Phoenix Rising FC threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday in the USL Championship.

Sam Stanton earned the penalty kick in the 89th minute when he and a Vegas defender came together awkwardly in the box.



Asante stepped up to take the spot kick and beat Edward Delgado, hard into the side netting to the right side of the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.



But Lights FC staged a strong comeback to level the scoring and it all started with an own goal from AJ Cochran.

In the ninth minute of injury, Ramon Martin Del Campo snatched the equalizer.





