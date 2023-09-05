Solomon Owusu named in Norway Eliteserien team of the week

Ghanaian winger Solomon Owusu

Ghana's Solomon Owusu has earned a spot in Sofascore's Norway Eliteserien team of the week.

He scored and grabbed an assist in Odds BK's 3-2 win against Sandefjord on Sunday.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Odds Ballklubb 13 wins, Sandefjord five wins, and seven draws.



Solomon Owusu started the encounter for Odds BK and lasted the entire 90 minutes. Owusu was the star of the encounter.



Odds BK saw more of the ball throughout the game at the Skagerak Arena.



Franklin Nyenetue's left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal gave the away side the lead in the 15th minute. Franklin Nyenetue's goal was assisted by Danilo Al-Saed.

Faniel Tewelde's right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner made it 1-1 in the 33rd minute. Faniel Tewelde's goal was assisted by Filip Jørgensen.



Odds BK extended their lead in the 43rd minute through Filip Jørgensen. Filip Jørgensen's goal was assisted by Solomon Owusu.



Danilo Al-Saed equalized for the away side in the 44th minute.



Solomon Owusu scored the winning goal for the home side in the 86th minute through a free kick.



Odds is 8th on the league table with 29 points while Sandefjord is 14th with 18 points.