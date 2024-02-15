Some Black Stars players are angry with GFA – A Plus alleges

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has claimed that some Black Stars players are angry with the Ghana Football Association.

He said this is because there are some players in the team whose presence and competence have been questioned by others.



The Gomoa Central Constituency Independent Parliamentary candidate alleged that Richard Ofori committed the error against Mozambique because he was angry already before the game.



Speaking to Asempa FM, A Plus believes dealing with the issues at the Ghana Football Association will solve the ills of Ghana football.

“The problem is not with the players, it is the Ghana Football Association we must disband. The problem is at the Ghana Football Association.



“Since Baba Yara and co started playing football, every day they are sacking coaches. That is why Sulley Muntari slapped an official and Ghanaians don’t understand.



“The players that are in the team are even angry because some of the players in the team don’t deserve to be there.”