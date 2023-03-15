0
Some football fans in UK choose Thomas Partey over Casemiro

Wed, 15 Mar 2023

Football fans in the United Kingdom have rated Arsenal and Ghanaian player, Thomas Partey as a better defensive midfielder compared to Manchester United’s Carlos Henrique Casimiro.

In a viral video conducted in the London over who the better defensive midfielder is between Thomas Partey and Camsemiro, fans chose the Ghanaian over the Brazilian.

Whiles Partey got 12 votes, Casemiro got only 3 out 15 to settle the debate over who is the better defensive midfielder.

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between Casemiro and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been raging for weeks.

Manchester United fans argue that Partey's accomplishment is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.

However, Arsenal fans hold that Partey is the better player due to his influence in helping the Gunners reach the summit of the English Premier League in the ongoing season.

