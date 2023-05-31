Some players don’t deserve to play for Hearts and Kotoko – Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko player Charles Taylor

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor has criticized players of both Hearts and Kotoko, saying that some do not deserve to don the jerseys of both clubs.

According to the controversial sports pundit, spending time and energy to watch games of both clubs is not worth it because there are players who do not deserve to play for either side.



“Most often when you watch games of both Hearts and Kotoko and you come across some players playing for these clubs, they don’t deserve to play for both teams. Critically analyze games from both teams and you will see that even ball control is a problem for them. Passing the ball becomes another difficulty”, he told Angel TV Sports Live.



Taylor stated that the problem has nothing to do with bad pitches as said by some people but rather the quality of players at the disposal of both clubs.

“Some people say our pitches are not good but these same pitches produced good players in Ghana. When I was at Hearts, we trained at the Arts Centre in Accra where we had to clear cow dung before we could train. There is quality and when you see quality you will know. A player like Rashid Nortey of Kotoko is one player with quality," he added.



Taylor, 41, played for Hearts of Oak from 2000-2003 before he joined arch-rival Asante Kotoko in one of the most controversial transfers in 2003 for the then domestic transfer record fee of GHC40,000.



LSN/KPE