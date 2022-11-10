Some supporters have been invited by the police - Elvis Herman Hesse reveals

Elvis Herman Hesse

Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse has revealed that some supporters captured in the viral video of him arguing with Vincent Sowah Odotei during the game against ASR Bamako have been invited by the police.

Elvis Herman Hesse urged those invited by the police to go and give their statements and avoid any arrest by the police through a warrant.



Elvis Herman Hesse and Vincent Sowah Odotei were seen in a video that went viral arguing with each other in the VVIP area following the club's elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.



“If the case will go to court those supporters on video if the police pick them up I know some have been invited. And if the case is still been handled by the police it is likely the case will go to court. Because the complainant is not prepared to withdraw the case," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"Me as the leader I have gone to the police station five times in one month since the incident happened. So if you are a supporter and you have been identified you just have to go to the police and help them with their investigation. If you don’t go and the police get a warrant or the file and come and arrest you at home don’t come and blame some of us,”



Below is the video: