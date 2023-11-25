Someone's in a good mood! Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after bagging outrageous brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the mood to celebrate after he helped fire Al-Nassr to a 3-0 win against Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

What Happened?



Ronaldo scored twice in the second half as the Riyadh club picked up an important home win against the relegation candidates. He took to social media to share his joy after the match, sharing a collection of images from the game.



What Ronaldo Said



Ronaldo, who has now scored 18 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season, wrote in the caption: "Happy weekend everyone!"

The Bigger Picture



Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are now on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are second in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh outfit sits a point behind Al-Hilal in the table but has played a game more than their rivals.



What next for Al-Nassr?



The Saudi club is in action again on Monday when they take on Iranian side Persepolis in the AFC Champions League. Al-Nassr is top of Group E and five points ahead of their next opponents after four matches.