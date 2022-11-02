4
Son Heung-Min's head injury sparks World Cup fears for Ghana' opponent South Korea

Son Heung Min 465768980.jfif Son Heung-Min suffers head injury Marseille

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Korea skipper, Son Heung-Min picked up a nasty head injury during Tottenham Hotspurs' win over Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

Chancel Mbemba crashed into Son as they jostled in an aerial duel. Memba made contact with his shoulder with a solid blow across Son's left cheekbone.

There has been no update yet from Tottenham, and South Korea will be hoping that the injury will not keep their captain out of the 2022 World Cup, which begins in just 18 days.

The Korean was subbed off immediately as match officials ensured that the correct protocol for a head injury was undertaken.

Son Heung Mi, despite the injury, joined his teammates to celebrate Tottenham's comeback win over Marseille which sent them through to the round of 16.

At the moment he is doubtful for Spurs' game against Liverpool on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

South Korea are in Group H of the World Cup alongside, Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay.

