Songo, Obama, others get greenlight for Feb. 14 march to save Ghana football

A group of sports journalists have gotten police clearance to hold a protest against the dwindling fortunes that Ghana football is faced with.
A member of the group, Saddick Obama told reporters on January 31, 2024 that they were satisfied by interest shown by police, after a meeting at the regional command earlier that day.
“The police wish they could join because we all love football, we don’t have a fight with anyone or hatred towards anyone. The agreed timelines and conditions are favourable.
“It is a simple march to present a petition to the authorities, this is about a common passion that we want to protect,” he explained.
GhanaWeb checks show that other journalists in the organization of the march include Countryman Songo, Veronica Commey and Charles Osei Assibey.
The march comes on the heels of the Black Stars poor outing at the 2023 African Cup of Nationa where the team exited in the first round with two points in a group that had Cape verde, Egypt and Mozambique.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been under sustained fire after it announced a committee to find the next Black Stars coah having fired Chris Hughton.
Journalists have serially called on the government to step in and halt the GFA‘s move stressing that deep reforms are needed across the board to fix existential problems with football administration in the country.
