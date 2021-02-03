Sons of Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston to join Great Olympics

Stephen Appiah with his son Rodney Appiah

Accra Great Olympics are set to sign the sons of former Ghanaian football legends Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah, Graphic Sports reports.

Jacob Kingston and Rodney Appiah, the sons of Laryea and Appiah respectively will join the Dade club when the second transfer window opens later this month.



An Accra Great Olympics source quoted by the Graphic stated that every sign points to permanent deals for the two players.



“Everything is in place for them to sign for Olympics when the transfer window opens,” the source told Daily Graphic.



“They are keen on making an impact in the local league and I believe they have a lot to add to this Olympics team when they sign”.

The two players have been training with the club for weeks now and will be registered once the window opens.



Jacob, an attacker who rose to fame when he captained St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) in the Inter-Schools and Colleges competition, is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father by playing for the Wonder Club.



Rodney, an offensive midfielder who was born in Udine, Italy, is looking forward to launching his career in Ghana.



