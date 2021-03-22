Sons of Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston join Great Olympics

Jacob Kingston and Rodney Appiah

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics have signed sons of ex-Black Stars players Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah ahead of the second round of the football season.

Jacob Kingston and Rodney Appiah joined the two Ghana Premier League winners in the just-ended local transfer window.



23-year-old Jacob and Rodney, 19, were transferred from the second-division outfit KingStep FC, a club owned by their fathers.



Confirming the transfer of the duo, the Chief Executive Officer of KingStep FC, Henry Quarshie, said Olympics have signed the duo after impressing during their trials at the club.

“It is a good step in their career because they will have the opportunity to play in the Ghanaian top-flight,” said Quarshie.



“I know they will excel in the top flight and I wish them the very best in their future endeavours. They have really distinguished themselves in the period that they have been here.”



Olympics finished second in the first half of the season following series of stellar performances which saw wins over giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.