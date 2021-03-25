South Africa 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings

The Black Stars team

Ghana have secured a place in the AFCON after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg.

The team have 10 points but go through on a superior head-to-head record to South Africa and Sudan. They will now aim to secure first place with a win over Sao Tome and Principe.



Here is how the players were rated:



Razak Abalora- 7



He managed to make an excellent stop in the first half. He could have done better about South Africa's equalizer in the second half.



Abdul Baba Rahman-4



He offered little to the attacking potency of the team. However, he held his own at the back when called upon.

Ismail Ganiyu-5



For a debutant, his performance could be labelled as average. Made some good forward passes but struggled to handle Percy Tau.



Nicholas Opoku-5



The Amiens center back misplaced his passes a few times and also struggled against South Africa's danger man, Percy Tau.



Benson Anang- 6



The MSK Zilina right-back could have done better with his defensive work. He did however, assist Kudus with the opener.

Mubarak Wakaso- 5



He was chosen to lead the team in the absence of the three usual captains. The free agent did not make as much of an impact on both ends of the pitch.



Afriyie Acquah-4



The Yeni Malatyaspor man has been wayward with his passes so far. Also, he was subpar on both ends of the pitch.



Mohammed Kudus- 8



The Ajax man was one of the bright lights in the side. He tried to make things happen with his ball retention and dribbling. He was rewarded for his efforts with a goal.

Kwame Opoku- 4



The former Kotoko man was largely anonymous in this one and it was no surprise. He was deployed in the left wing, an unsuitable position for a player with his kind of skillset.



Emmanuel Gyasi- 5



The Spezia man tried to make things happen on the attacking end of the pitch. However, he had little support from his teammates.



Caleb Ekuban-4



The Trabzonspor man was also anonymous in the game. He had little service from his teammates throughout the game.

Osman Bukari- 3



The KAA Gent man had little impact after coming on for Kwame Opoku. He barely troubled his marker.



Emmanuel Lomotey- 3



His introduction did not bring the kind of impact as expected. He was anonymous after replacing Caleb Ekuban.



Emmanuel Boateng- N/A



He had little time to make any impact in the game.