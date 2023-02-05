South Africa U-20 captain Oshwin Andries dies aged 19

The late Oshwin Andries

Oshwin Andries, the captain of South Africa’s U-20 men’s football team, has died at the age of 19, his club Stellenbosch FC have confirmed.

Local media reports indicate that the young talent was murdered in a stabbing on Saturday morning, although his cause of death has not been made official.



“It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries,” read a club statement sent to ESPN. “The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.



“His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch F.C. are with his family, friends and loved ones.



“A further statement will follow in due course.”



Stellenbosch-born Andries studied at Cloetesville High School before graduating from the SFC Academy to the Stellenbosch first team squad.

He made his South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) debut aged 18 against Baroka in December 2021, and became the club’s youngest ever top-flight goalscorer when he netted against Royal AM in August, only days after making his first Stellenbosch start — and winning the Man of the Match award — against domestic giants Orlando Pirates.



“Till we meet again,” posted teammate Lee Langeveldt on Twitter along with a photo of Andries, while Stellenbosch defender Dean Van Rooyen also shared his own tribute to the youngster.



The highly rated Andries featured for the club as recently as Jan. 27, when he played the entirety of Stellenbosch’s 3-2 victory over Cape Town City.



At international level, the versatile defender captained South Africa during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, being named Man of the Match in October’s 5-2 victory over Namibia.