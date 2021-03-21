South Africa announces squad to face Ghana, Sudan in 2022 AFCON Qualifiers

South Africa's Senior National team

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his 26-man squad to face Ghana and Sudan in their final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will face the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium on 25 March in the penultimate qualifier before returning home to play Sao Tome & Principe in the final qualifier.



The Bafana Bafana on the other hand will play Sudan in the final qualifier in Khartoum after their penultimate clash with Ghana.



The two games will determine the chances of the Bafana Bafana as Sudan also stand a chance of qualifying with a win over Sao Tome in their last but one clash.



Ntseki has kept faith within goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Itumeleng Khune and has added AmaZulu rising star Veli Mothwa to the fold, while Thibang Phete returns to the squad alongside Siyanda Xulu and Craig Martin.



Thulani Hlatshwayo continues to captain the side from the back with Mosa Lebusa, Innocent Maela, Sfiso Hlanti, and Thapelo Morena complete the defensive line-up.



Rivaldo Coetzee also makes a welcome return to the national set up in the midfield along with Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Ben Motshwari, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Sipho Mbule, Andile Jali, Luther Singh, and Dean Furman comprise a solid midfield set-up.



The striking quartet of Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Grobler, Ruzaigh Gamildien, and Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal’s Lyle Foster complete coach Ntseki’s 26-man squad.



Bafana are in Group C alongside the likes of Ghana, Sudan, and Sao Tome, with the Black Stars leading the group with nine points, the same number of points as Bafana in second place.

Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon Qualifiers:



GOALKEEPERS:



Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC)



Ronwen Williams (Supersport Utd)



Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)



DEFENDERS:



Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses SAD, Portugal)



Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel)

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates)



Musa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)



Sfiso Hlanti (Swallows)



Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Craig Martin (Cape Town City)



MIDFIELDERS:



Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Thulani Serero (Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi)



Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)



Bongani Zungu (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)



Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC, France)



Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England)



Sipho Mbule (Supersport United)



Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal)



Dean Furman (Carlisle United, England)



STRIKERS:



Kermit Erasmus (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Bradley Grobler (Supersport United)



Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows)



Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal)