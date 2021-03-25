South Africa are scared of Ghana, let’s win the game - Fatau Dauda tells Black Stars players

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has urged the Black Stars to go all out for a win in their game against South Africa because their opponents are scared of facing them.

According to Dauda who has spent time playing in South Africa, the Bafana Bafana side are terrified of facing Ghana hence the players should capitalize on their weakness in their game on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana in the second leg of the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers at the FNB Stadium. The Black Stars earned a victory over the South African’s at the Cape Coast in 2019 and since then-coach Molefi Ntseki has been plotting how to stop Ghana.



However, Fatau Dauda who has been part of the Black Stars journey to the 2022 AFCON tournament has advised the team to give of their best in the game in order to cement a place in the competitive Ghana squad.



“South Africa are scared of Ghana already so the players should take advantage and perform,” Dauda told Ghanaweb, adding “there are a lot of players who want to play for the nation so if you have the opportunity to play do your best for the country.”

The Legon Cities goalkeeper who doesn’t see the South Africans as a threat to Ghana’s chances of qualification predicted a win for coach CK Akonnor’s boys.



He said, “I’m very confident that we will win the match. Football you can’t predict, but if you are going to play a match you know you are going to win. I think they are going to deliver and win the game.”



