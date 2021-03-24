South Africa delighted over absence of England-based players in Ghana squad for AFCON qualifier

Black Stars

South Africa are thanking their stars over the unavailability of the England-based players in the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will be without Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew and Arsenal star Thomas Partey.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom, the trio can only play for Ghana against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.



The Ayew brothers and Partey will require a mandatory 10-day quarantine on their return to UK if they travelled to South Africa for the match.

The Bafana Bafana will host the Black Stars at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday in a matchday five fixture.



Ghana are topping the standings in Group C with goals difference advantage over South Africa who are also on 9 points.



Sudan are lying 3rd on the log with 6 points whilst Sao Tome and Principe languish bottom with no single victory from four matches.