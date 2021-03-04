South Africa's game against Ghana will be played at Soccer City- SAFA boss

The Black Stars of Ghana

South African Football Association chief Tebogo Motlanthe insists that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana will go on as planned at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 25.

Motlanthe has moved quickly to deny reports that the game will be played on a neutral ground amid Covid-19 fears.



The Ghana Football Association has written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) seeking to get the game moved away from South Africa.



But the South African authorities won't budge and insist the game will go at the famous FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as originally planned.



“To put it on the record‚ I have been talking to the secretary of the Ghana FA where we were discussing this important match between us and them in SA.



“Nobody has at any stage mentioned that the Ghana FA doesn’t want to play in SA — it’s only the media‚,” said Motlanthe.

“The match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana is going to take place at Soccer City at 6 pm on March 25 and we have received all communication from Caf to this effect."



“I don’t want to comment on hearsay and please don’t refer me to a certain website which you are seeing for the first time. The problem with South Africans is that we want to believe whatever news we come across.”



He added: “I ask anyone to say give me a letter from Caf to Safa stating that Ghana wants to move the match. Ghana may stand up and say that this is fake news because we have never received any complaint from Ghana in this regard.”



The Bafana Bafana will overtake Ghana in their group with a win against the Black Stars on March 25.



There is a lot at stake for both nations as they seek to secure qualification for the tournament in Cameroon in 2022.