South Africa star Percy Tau ‘proud’ of teammates after Ghana draw

South Africa forward Percy Tau and Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

South Africa forward Percy Tau has heaped praises on his teammates after the draw against the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifier.

The Bafana Bafana needed a win against the Black Stars to qualify for the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year, but the draw against Ghana means they have to wait till the final match.



South Africa missed several key payers and had to depend on some new entrants in the team, but produced a strong performance to hold the four times African champions at the FBB stadium in Johannesburg.



“We played well in the first half and we did the same in the second half. They had their 15 minutes in the second half where they were very dangerous. They looked at our system and they came up with a different one in the second half,” Tau said.

“They played with an extra midfielder and that changed the dynamic of the game. I’m proud of the guys though and I think they tried very hard. We have a few players who haven’t played at this level, but I think we tried very hard. We did our best. People may not understand, but we hope and love that at some point, they will understand that we’re also trying to win games but such results are part of football.”



South Africa plays Sudan on Sunday in Khartoum.