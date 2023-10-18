South Africa trolls Ghana for losing 4-0 in USA friendly

South African players celebrating their goal against Ivory Coast

South Africa have trolled Ghanaians after the Black Stars lost 4-0 against the United States of America in an international friendly.

The official Bafana Bafana Facebook page after learning about Ghana's big defeat to the USA, used the number of goals Ghana conceded to make a post about when the team will depart Ivory Coast after a friendly against the Elephants.



"Be(4) Admin (4)gets! Bafana Bafana will leave Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon,"



There has been an intense rivalry between Ghana and South Africa after the former, through a penalty goal, beat the latter during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to progress from their Group.



On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Bafana Bafana held Ivory Coast to a one-all draw while Ghana conceded four goals in the first half against Ivory Coast on Wedneday, October 18, 2023.



Goals from Christian Pulisic, and Folarin Balogun, and a brace by Rayna did the damage.

Chris Hughton's side finished the international break with two losses in two games, conceding six goals while failing to score.











EE/KPE



