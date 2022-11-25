0
South Africans mock Ghanaians for complaining about poor refereeing after defeat to Portugal

CR7 FALLS Cristiano Ronaldo falls despite Salisu making no contact

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While Ghanaians vented on social media about poor refereeing during Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Portugal, South Africans celebrated and mocked nationals of the West African country.

Ghanaians, according to South Africans on social media, have been given a taste of their own medicine.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 in the final group decider in Cape Coast, thanks to a penalty by Andre Ayew. 

The penalty decision and a host of other refereeing calls were heavily protested by South Africa after the game, with the nation’s football association filing a complaint at Fifa for alleged match manipulation. Their protest proved futile.

During Ghana's opener against Portugal, referee Ismail Eifath awarded Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty and refused to review with VAR despite protests from Black Stars players who argued there was no contact.

Ghana despite show good character in the game lost 3-2. Following a full-time tweet by the Black Stars' official handle on Twitter, some South Africans ridiculed Ghanaians in the comment section.

