South Africans mock Ghanaians for complaining about poor refereeing after defeat to Portugal

While Ghanaians vented on social media about poor refereeing during Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Portugal, South Africans celebrated and mocked nationals of the West African country.
Ghanaians, according to South Africans on social media, have been given a taste of their own medicine.
During the World Cup qualifiers, Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 in the final group decider in Cape Coast, thanks to a penalty by Andre Ayew.
The penalty decision and a host of other refereeing calls were heavily protested by South Africa after the game, with the nation’s football association filing a complaint at Fifa for alleged match manipulation. Their protest proved futile.
During Ghana's opener against Portugal, referee Ismail Eifath awarded Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty and refused to review with VAR despite protests from Black Stars players who argued there was no contact.
Ghana despite show good character in the game lost 3-2. Following a full-time tweet by the Black Stars' official handle on Twitter, some South Africans ridiculed Ghanaians in the comment section.
Check out the reactions below.
South African Gods don't forget pic.twitter.com/BIx02VPp4e— Oksalayo???????? (@hes_undescoverd) November 24, 2022
????????pic.twitter.com/hCz70SYszf— ☠️Ｌｅｅ Ｋｈｕｐａ???????? (@LeekhupaZA) November 24, 2022
Kubo ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ba3mUEdI3m— sbuda (@mikesbudaking) November 24, 2022
???????????? pic.twitter.com/oJbfTmdyrS— Sfiso Qwabe (@Sfiso_19) November 24, 2022
Phakathi inside... pic.twitter.com/YMgwcWRsyX— MTN 8 Champion 2022 ???????? (@Mr_HUMA) November 24, 2022
November 24, 2022
No complaints about the penalty coz that's how u got there in the first place. pic.twitter.com/q2q6aIXYEc— Ntsika_Ndlovu???????????????????????????????? (@Ntsika_17) November 24, 2022
As South Africans we approve the pain and tears you guys are going through. May it continue till the World Cup ends. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/AYBh7SwaUU— Cellular® ???????? (@Cellular_jnr) November 24, 2022
Corruption will never get one far you will pay for hotel and everything just to add numbers pic.twitter.com/zpwxK9uaGw— Mosarwane (@popomosarwane) November 24, 2022
???????? come this side ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qCZikYXOAQ— Phura (@TaPhuras) November 24, 2022
Remember us South Africans... pic.twitter.com/NOqg2lmjbk— Phumi ????☠️ ???????? ???????? ♡ (@PhomelloMCFC) November 24, 2022
Afrika is happy, football is serving justice ????????????????????????— Dlanga_Mandla (@TheRealSiyaD) November 24, 2022
Lovely ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NcvcAP7sAU— Dr Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) November 24, 2022
South Africans right now pic.twitter.com/LYiogWWEWu— Mashupye Masemola™ (@BaMpitsaShupes) November 24, 2022
Ziyakhala ke manje???????? pic.twitter.com/Tt2HAES0en— Hloni (@Cassper_stan) November 24, 2022
On behalf of all South Africans, we are realy happy with the results and have no problem with decisions taken by the referee the entire match pic.twitter.com/pbNPSjSCL8— Ntsikelelo Ntsigo Mdalana (@ntsigo_mdalana) November 24, 2022
