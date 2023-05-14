South Africans slam Daniel Laryea for sending off 2 Sundown players in CAF CL game against WAC

Referee Daniel Laryea in action durng WAC-Sundowns semi-final clash

Some South Africans have slammed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea for sending off two Mamelodi Sundowns players during the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final against Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday, May 15, 2023.

Laryea also disallowed Sundown's goal in the game after that ended scoreless at the Mohammed V Stadium.



Shalulile put Sundowns ahead 10 minutes into the game but the goal was chopped off for an offside after a VAR review.



On the stroke of halftime, Daniel Laryea, after a VAR review, sent off Sundowns' Neo Maema for stapping Amine Aboulfath during a tussle.



Sundowns received their second red card of the night in the dying embers of the game after substitute Marcelo Allende's poor challenge on Arsene Kaiku. Laryea after another VAR review sent the Chilean straight to the tunnel.



After the draw, some South Africans on social media rated Laryea below average and others labelled him as biased.

A few others believe the Ghanaian rightfully applied the rules and commended his performance.



Daniel Laryea handled the game together with his compatriot, Kwasi Achempong Brobbey as assistant line two, Comoros referee Soulaimane Amaldine as assistant line one and Gambian Lamin Jammeh served as fourth official.



Laryea is a hugely rated Ghanaian referee who got his FIFA badge in 2014. He has officiated in the CAF Women's Champions League, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and other tournaments.



EE/KPE





Why was VAR calls ignored when wr had a possible penalty — flexibleNERD????✒???? (@KEstapura) May 13, 2023

He killed the game this one



I rate him 2/10 — Nathi Khumalo Emtuba???????????? (@Natho74) May 14, 2023

The officiating was fair, big result for The Sky, especially under the circumstances — Mthandeni Koyana (@mthax_mthakathi) May 13, 2023

10/10



We need him in PSL — Mfundo De Brian (@mfundo_debrian) May 13, 2023

10/10 fearless referee that doesn't take nonsense — Msizi Ngema (@MsiziNgema11) May 14, 2023

He applied the rules selectively. — Jcee (@Jcee_Verratti) May 13, 2023

He was scared of the home crowd, first red card was harsh. The VAR people didn’t call him to check on the elbow attack on Mbule — Mr.Simelane (@Blkbro) May 14, 2023

Shocking, both he & those VAR officials. Checked every follow against Sundowns, but didn't bother checking the elbow on Mbule by the Wydad captain who was already on a yellow card. — Duke of Kimberley???? (@steph_gareth) May 14, 2023

Bias ! even the VAR , why didn't they give opponet captain 2nd yellow after he elbowed Mbuli? Stopping attack instead of giving ball advantage aii! But his intentions couldn't break the yellow nation. COME LOFTUS NEXT WEEK — Aubrey Biggar (@aubreybiggar) May 13, 2023

2/10



NB:The 2 is for honouring the fixture. — Jeremiah G. Hamilton (@ndosimfana) May 13, 2023

He's a Ghanian so obviously he's gonna to favor WAC over Sundowns. What I've noticed so far in CAF is that SubSahara refrees hate the sucess of other team from the region which not from their own country.They try everything they can to help the Northeners win — KM MAZEKA???????? (@Ngwencane5) May 13, 2023

1/10 he didn't give Wydad a dubious penalty pic.twitter.com/GVViyjCJ6j — DONALD BUT NOT TRUMP (@See_LWARD) May 13, 2023

EE/