Southampton Chief praises Asante Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Director of Business and Community Development of Southampton, Mark Abrahams has showered praises on Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Asante Kotoko under the leadership of Nana Yaw Amponsah has secured a partnership deal with Southampton and will benefit from the Saints' International Football Programme in the coming years.



As the English club announced this deal to the entire world today, January 19, 2021, Mark Abrahams took time to talk about the football brains of Nana Yaw Amponsah who contested in the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.



He stated that Nana Yaw Amponsah has a clear vision for the two times African Champions.

"Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club, both on and off the pitch."



Mark Abrahams concluded that"during these challenging times we’re delighted to have agreed on a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko. Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development.”



Asante Kotoko SC becomes Southampton’s first professional club partnership in Africa adding to a range of partners across North America, the Middle East, Australia, and Japan.