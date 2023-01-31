Southampton, Everton agree deal with Rennes for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stade Rennes have reportedly accepted both Southampton and Everton's €25 million bid for Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.
According to Lequipe, the two English sides have agreed on a deal for a Ghanaian winger.
However, Kamaldeen would have to decide who to sign for after discussing personal terms with both clubs.
If the final details go through, Kamaladeen Sulemana will become the fourth Ghanaian to secure a move in the soon-to-close winter transfer window.
He will also become the 7th Black Stars player playing in 2022/2023 English Premier League joining Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
