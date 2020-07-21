Sports News

Southampton close to signing Mohammed Salisu for £10.9 million

Real Valladolid defender, Mohammed Salisu

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly on the verge of signing Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu.

The highly-rated center-back is set to join the Saints in a deal estimated to be worth £10.9 million.



Daily Mail reports that Southampton have already reached an agreement with Real Valladolid after meeting the defender’s release clause.



The 21-year-old central defender is expected to sign a four-year contract with the English club.



Salisu has been linked with some of Europe’s top sides since January, after enjoying a breakout season with Real Valladolid.

The Ghanaian was linked to Manchester United and West Ham but the prospect of regular football at St Mary’s is believed to have played a key role in his decision.



Salisu played 32 games across all competitions for Valladolid in the just ended season, scoring two goals.



His signing could be another big transfer move for Ghana, after Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam last week.

